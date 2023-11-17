Prosecutors ask top Georgia court to reject ‘unlawful’ DA oversight panel

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Politically Georgia
By
17 minutes ago
X

An influential national legal organization asked the Georgia Supreme Court on Friday to block a law that gives the state new powers to sanction or oust prosecutors, arguing that legislators overstepped their authority when they created the commission.

The two-page brief filed by the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys came in response to concerns aired earlier this month by the state’s top court, which questioned whether it had the legal authority to approve rules that implement the Republican-backed law.

“While the legislature has the power to make laws, those laws cannot be inconsistent with the Georgia Constitution,” read the filing, which was signed by David LaBahn, the group’s chief executive, and former Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan, who lost a 2022 bid for Attorney General.

The commission is being closely watched partly because Donald Trump’s allies aim to use the new law to punish Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for seeking election interference charges against the former president.

The court’s narrow question didn’t seek to resolve the broader issue of whether state lawmakers defied their authority by establishing the panel, as a bipartisan group of district attorneys argued in a separate pending legal challenge.

Instead the court asked whether the judiciary has the constitutional powers to approve the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission’s rules and code of conduct, as required by the law.

The commission on Friday issued a two-page response that pointed to a 2000 decision that found the top court had “express responsibility for administering the entire judicial system.”

But it added that it “appears to be an unanswered question of law in Georgia” as to whether district attorneys are in the executive branch or judicial branch.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans urged lawmakers to adopt Senate Bill 92 to reprimand “rogue” prosecutors, and it passed over the objections of Democrats who said it would flout the will of voters.

The law is among a spate of Republican-led efforts nationwide to exert more control over liberal prosecutors they accuse of defying their duties because they refuse to enforce low-level drug offenses, anti-abortion restrictions and tough-on-crime crackdowns.

But it’s also attracted scrutiny because supporters and critics both said it could be deployed against prosecutors investigating Trump.

That’s what happened last month when Georgia Senate GOP leaders filed a formal complaint to the commission seeking to sanction Willis, even though Kemp and House Speaker Jon Burns said there’s no evidence that the Fulton prosecutor violated state law.

The complaint doesn’t specifically mention Trump, but it contends that Willis “improperly cherry-picked cases to further her personal political agenda.” It asked the commission to initiate an investigation and take “appropriate measures” to sanction her.

Even if the rules are adopted, it’s unlikely a complaint against Willis would succeed. The commission proposed that any conduct that took place before the regulations are approved won’t be subject to discipline. Willis brought the charges in August, and the court still has yet to approve the standards.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

City council hopes to make NW Atlanta road safer after woman’s death last year1h ago

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Fulton prosecutors request August trial date for Trump
1h ago

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has entered home hospice
3h ago

Credit: South Fulton Police Department

South Fulton K-9 killed by friendly fire in operation with College Park police
1h ago

Credit: South Fulton Police Department

South Fulton K-9 killed by friendly fire in operation with College Park police
1h ago

Credit: Contributed

Appeals court ends Black public defender’s race bias case
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink/AJC

LISTEN: How baseball’s All-Star game became a political football in Georgia
4h ago
Republicans gloat over baseball All-Star game’s return to Atlanta
11h ago
Potential 2026 GOP rivals are already fighting in Georgia
Featured

Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
List: 10 Georgia high school football teams trying to reach first quarterfinals
11h ago
Radcliffe Bailey, celebrated Atlanta painter and sculptor, dies at 55
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top