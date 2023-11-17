BREAKING: Fulton prosecutors request August trial date for Trump

Trump’s top Atlanta attorney, Steve Sadow, said his client opposes the proposed trial date. He said he will ask to present oral argument before McAfee in opposition.

Trump is scheduled to appear in a Washington, D.C., court in early March for his federal election subversion trial. His Manhattan case involving alleged hush money payments to the porn star Stormy Daniels is scheduled for trial late March. Trump’s federal classified documents trial has been scheduled for May 2024 in Florida, but the judge in that case recently indicated the timeline is likely to slip.

Willis had initially requested that the Fulton trial for Trump and his co-defendants begin in March 2024. But that timeline changed when two defendants, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, demanded speedy trials. Both Powell and Chesebro have since cut plea deals with prosecutors, as have two other co-defendants.

During an appearance at a Washington Post Live event this week, Willis said she believed the trial would take “many months.”

“I don’t expect that we will conclude until the winter or the very early part of 2025,” she estimated, adding that she expected the verdict would be appealed.

Prosecutors previously said they had roughly 150 witnesses they planned to call for the case.

Willis said the upcoming presidential election season did not factor into the timing of the case.

“What goes in the calculus is: this is the law; these are the facts,” she said. “And if those facts show you violated the law, then charges are brought.”

The DA’s office also asked that McAfee keep the remaining 15 defendants together as one group for now and not entertain any so-called “severance” motions, which would divide the defendants into groups for multiple trials.

“The RICO conspiracy charge ensures any trial would share the same evidence and witnesses,” prosecutors wrote. “In a case where the same witnesses, the same evidence and the same charges would be used against all defendants — thus affecting judicial economy in the use of physical facilities and the time of witnesses, jurors, and court personnel — the trial court must consider these efficiencies against the possible conflicting interests of joint or multiple defendants.”

