Politically Georgia: Why Herschel Walker is shifting further to the right

Credit: Jason Getz for the AJC

Credit: Jason Getz for the AJC

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy examine Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker’s shift in messaging from bipartisanship to hard-right positions on abortion, transgender policies and other culture wars issues.

Plus, our insiders talk about the renewed controversy over the Atlanta Braves and the tomahawk chop spurred by the team’s visit to the White House earlier this week.

Greg and Patricia also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

