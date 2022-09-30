Politically Georgia: Why Herschel Walker is shifting further to the right

Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy examine Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker’s shift in messaging from bipartisanship to hard-right positions on abortion, transgender policies and other culture wars issues.
Plus, our insiders talk about the renewed controversy over the Atlanta Braves and the tomahawk chop spurred by the team’s visit to the White House earlier this week.
Greg and Patricia also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297.
