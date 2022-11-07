Exclusive
Ask Mark: Answers about Election Day voting in Georgia
Politically Georgia: Why Democrats are edgy on election eve

12 minutes ago

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by Atlanta Journal-Constitution editor Kevin Riley to look at where things stand ahead of Election Day and what to watch as the votes are tallied on Tuesday.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770) 810-5297 and we’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on Friday’s episode.

We here at Politically Georgia would like to know what you think of our podcast. Please take a moment to answer a few questions so we’ll know how to make this podcast even better.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

