Politically Georgia: There’s no Trump Bump yet for David Perdue

Donald Trump asked a conservative radio host this week if “a poll has come out since I left (Georgia) because we had a great rally.”
Well, there is new polling. And it’s not going how the former president or David Perdue would like.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy dig into the latest numbers and why Trump appears to be lowering his expectations.
Plus, our team also looks at the state of the GOP primary for U.S. Senate and why Herschel Walker is completely ignoring his Republican rivals.
