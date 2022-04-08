ajc logo
Politically Georgia: There’s no Trump Bump yet for David Perdue

Former U.S. Senator and Republican candidate for Governor of Georgia David Perdue waves to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump after speaking at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022, in Commerce, Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Former U.S. Senator and Republican candidate for Governor of Georgia David Perdue waves to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump after speaking at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022, in Commerce, Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Donald Trump asked a conservative radio host this week if “a poll has come out since I left (Georgia) because we had a great rally.”

Well, there is new polling. And it’s not going how the former president or David Perdue would like.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy dig into the latest numbers and why Trump appears to be lowering his expectations.

Plus, our team also looks at the state of the GOP primary for U.S. Senate and why Herschel Walker is completely ignoring his Republican rivals.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

