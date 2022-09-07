ajc logo
Politically Georgia: The 5 factors shaping the final sprint to the election

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will all face election battles in 2022.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will all face election battles in 2022.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the top five factors that will shape Georgia’s elections as campaigns ramp up their efforts to win this November.

Have questions or comments about the political races in Georgia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline and leave them for Greg and Patricia at (770)810-5297. We’ll play your message and respond during the Listener Mailbag segment in this Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

