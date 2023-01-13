ajc logo
Politically Georgia: Kemp sets stage for second term

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss Gov. Brian Kemp’s inauguration address and his second-term plans.

Plus, our insiders explain why the Republican is traveling to Switzerland to hobnob with billionaire business executives and heads of state at the World Economic Forum.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode. You can also email them at pmurphy@ajc.com or gbluestein@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

