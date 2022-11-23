Politically Georgia: Inside the Kemp-Walker runoff alliance

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the new efforts by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker to woo independent voters with help from Dave Matthews, Gov. Brian Kemp and former President Barack Obama.
Plus, our insiders look at the first major poll of this runoff cycle.
