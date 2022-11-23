ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: Inside the Kemp-Walker runoff alliance

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the new efforts by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker to woo independent voters with help from Dave Matthews, Gov. Brian Kemp and former President Barack Obama.

Plus, our insiders look at the first major poll of this runoff cycle.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline and we’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Ga. coach accused of raping 15-year-old cheerleader, records show12h ago

Credit: AP

Even if Georgia Tech loses to UGA, Jackets still have path to bowl

Credit: Kendall Warner

Virginia police: Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting
46m ago

Atlanta shut out of Final Four through 2030
14h ago

Atlanta shut out of Final Four through 2030
14h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech should give Brent Key the job for good
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz /AJC

Warnock plans ‘impossible to miss’ Georgia runoff ad blitz
18h ago
The Jolt: Early voting hodgepodge begins for some in U.S. Senate runoff
21h ago
A Georgia Senate runoff poll points to challenges for Walker, Warnock
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Photos: Memorials and tributes held for Speaker David Ralston
14h ago
Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Light shows illuminate the holiday season
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top