Politically Georgia: Inside Biden’s Peach State woes

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

On the cusp of a likely reelection bid, President Joe Biden’s approval rating in Georgia remains solidly underwater.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explain why the president struggles in Georgia two years after narrowly capturing the state.

Plus, our insiders take you to an Atlanta Press Club luncheon with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, where the mayor discussed the benefits of the city’s bid for the 2024 Democratic National Convention and the renewed push for Buckhead cityhood.

You’ll also hear who is calling for a probe of former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s European trip and the legislative response to the antisemitic propaganda that targeted Jewish households in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government
18h ago

