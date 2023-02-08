Politically Georgia: Inside Biden’s Peach State woes

On the cusp of a likely reelection bid, President Joe Biden’s approval rating in Georgia remains solidly underwater.
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explain why the president struggles in Georgia two years after narrowly capturing the state.
Plus, our insiders take you to an Atlanta Press Club luncheon with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, where the mayor discussed the benefits of the city’s bid for the 2024 Democratic National Convention and the renewed push for Buckhead cityhood.
You’ll also hear who is calling for a probe of former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s European trip and the legislative response to the antisemitic propaganda that targeted Jewish households in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.
