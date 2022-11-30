ajc logo
Politically Georgia: Early voting and the closing days of the runoff

Political Insider
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy examine the sharply contrasting campaign strategies between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in the final days of the Dec. 6 runoff.

Plus, our insiders discuss the record-breaking early voting turnout in the Peach State.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

We here at Politically Georgia would like to know what you think of our podcast. Please take a moment to answer a few questions so we’ll know how to make this podcast even better.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”





