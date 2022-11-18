Politically Georgia: David Ralston’s life and legacy

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the life and legacy of the late House Speaker David Ralston.
Plus, our insiders analyze Fulton County Superior Judge Robert McBurney’s decision to hall the enforcement of Georgia’s anti-abortion law.
Greg and Patricia also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297.
