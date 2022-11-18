ajc logo
Politically Georgia: David Ralston’s life and legacy

Political Insider
46 minutes ago

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the life and legacy of the late House Speaker David Ralston.

Plus, our insiders analyze Fulton County Superior Judge Robert McBurney’s decision to hall the enforcement of Georgia’s anti-abortion law.

Greg and Patricia also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

