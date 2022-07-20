Politically Georgia: David Perdue’s post-primary plan

Plus, the AJC’s Tamar Hallerman joins our insiders to update all of the details in the Fulton County special grand jury’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

You can now call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline and ask Greg and Patricia questions about Georgia politics 770-810-5297. We’ll answer your questions during the Listener Mailbag segment of Friday’s episode.