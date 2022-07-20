ajc logo
Politically Georgia: David Perdue’s post-primary plan

David Perdue concedes the primary Republican Governor's race to Brian Kemp during his election party on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

David Perdue concedes the primary Republican Governor's race to Brian Kemp during his election party on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Political Insider
13 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss David Perdue’s desire to “salve” the rifts within the GOP after his disastrous challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp collapsed.

Plus, the AJC’s Tamar Hallerman joins our insiders to update all of the details in the Fulton County special grand jury’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

You can now call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline and ask Greg and Patricia questions about Georgia politics 770-810-5297. We’ll answer your questions during the Listener Mailbag segment of Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

