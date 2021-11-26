Politically Georgia: Bourdeaux and McBath ready for a battle for the suburbs

Our insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy take a deep dive into the new matchup for the 7th District after state Republicans approved new political maps designed to win the GOP back a suburban congressional seat.

Today’s podcast looks at why U.S. Reps. Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux will not back down, at least not yet. And it examines examines why some members of the state’s Republican delegation are not happy with redistricting either.