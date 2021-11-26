ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: Bourdeaux and McBath ready for a battle for the suburbs

Carolyn Bourdeaux and Lucy McBath won their Democratic runoff elections for U.S. congress.
Caption
Carolyn Bourdeaux and Lucy McBath won their Democratic runoff elections for U.S. congress.

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

The Thanksgiving holiday hasn’t meant a slow week for the Politically Georgia team.

Our insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy take a deep dive into the new matchup for the 7th District after state Republicans approved new political maps designed to win the GOP back a suburban congressional seat.

Today’s podcast looks at why U.S. Reps. Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux will not back down, at least not yet. And it examines examines why some members of the state’s Republican delegation are not happy with redistricting either.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

Sample HTML block

About the Authors

ajc.com

Greg Bluestein
Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
ajc.com

Patricia Murphy
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Why Fulton’s DA is backing Dickens in race for Atlanta mayor
23h ago
Supply-chain issues surface as political divide in Georgia
The Jolt: Reps. Clyde and Greene hammer GOP redistricting process
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top