Politically Georgia: Atlanta goes all-in for the DNC

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Southern Democrats are rallying around Atlanta to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explain how the state’s Democratic leaders are maneuvering to outdo Chicago and New York City to host the convention.

Plus, our insiders talk about how the city-state alliance is strengthening at a pivotal moment.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

