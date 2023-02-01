Politically Georgia: Atlanta goes all-in for the DNC

Southern Democrats are rallying around Atlanta to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explain how the state’s Democratic leaders are maneuvering to outdo Chicago and New York City to host the convention.
Plus, our insiders talk about how the city-state alliance is strengthening at a pivotal moment.
