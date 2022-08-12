ajc logo
Politically Georgia: Abrams and Kemp sharpen economic agendas

Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams race of governor (staff photos)

Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams race of governor (staff photos)

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy analyze the economic platforms unveiled this week by Gov. Brian Kemp and his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams.

The insiders also discuss how Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is facing a new line of attack from fellow Republicans.

Plus, answers to your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

