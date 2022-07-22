ajc logo
Politically Georgia: A 2022 battle over abortion intensifies

Amber R. chants with a megaphone outside the state Capitol on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Atlanta. For the second weekend, abortion rights supporters continue to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v Wade. (Photo: Miguel Martinez / Miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Amber R. chants with a megaphone outside the state Capitol on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Atlanta. For the second weekend, abortion rights supporters continue to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v Wade. (Photo: Miguel Martinez / Miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

26 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how the state’s new restrictive abortion law could shake up Georgia’s marquee races.

Plus, our insiders answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Hotline at ‪(770) 810-5297. Call in anytime with your questions and hear Greg and Patricia answer them during the Mailbag segment every Friday.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

