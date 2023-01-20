ajc logo
X

Podcast: Georgia’s new House speaker stakes his agenda. Sort of.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are back with an analysis of Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns’ first question-and-answer session with reporters since he was elected leader of the chamber.

Plus, our insiders dig into Gov. Brian Kemp’s Swiss trip -- and some of the pushback he is getting from some conservatives back home.

You’ll hear answers to caller questions from the Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297 and Greg and Patricia’s who’s up and who’s down for the week.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Devin Willock’s father says he has no plans to sue UGA12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Fellow defendant handed Young Thug painkiller in court, DA alleges
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Details trickle out after deadly encounter at Atlanta training center site
14h ago

Credit: Rick Scuteri

AP source: Michigan's Harbaugh refuses to agree on charge
10h ago

Credit: Rick Scuteri

AP source: Michigan's Harbaugh refuses to agree on charge
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Draft plans released for controversial Okefenokee titanium mine
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Markus Schreiber/AP

The Jolt: Kemp calls Davos ‘a one-stop shop’ for selling Georgia
23h ago
The Jolt: Ossoff and Kemp allies battle over credit for new Qcells plants
‘Hallelujah.’ Many HOPE recipients in line for a boost
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
15h ago
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
23h ago
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top