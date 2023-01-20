Podcast: Georgia’s new House speaker stakes his agenda. Sort of.

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are back with an analysis of Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns’ first question-and-answer session with reporters since he was elected leader of the chamber.
Plus, our insiders dig into Gov. Brian Kemp’s Swiss trip -- and some of the pushback he is getting from some conservatives back home.
You’ll hear answers to caller questions from the Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297 and Greg and Patricia’s who’s up and who’s down for the week.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com