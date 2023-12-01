PG A.M.: New court-ordered congressional seat could be revealed today

McCormick’s victory followed the once-a-decade redistricting session of 2021 that saw the General Assembly’s GOP majority reshape the district to favor Republican candidates and gain an additional congressional seat. Of Georgia’s 14 House members, nine are Republicans.

The court-ordered revisions are expected to make Democrats more competitive in at least one district in the 2024 elections and threaten the GOP majority in the U.S. House. The Republicans hold a narrow five-seat advantage in the chamber, and with similar redistricting challenges in several other states potentially impacting more than a dozen posts, every district alteration could have broad consequences.

MCCORMICK ‘IN’ FOR 2024: U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick isn’t bemoaning the likely changes coming to his congressional district lines. The General Assembly is in special session to make court-order revisions to the U.S. House map to increase the influence of Black voters in metro Atlanta.

Black Georgians historically favor Democratic candidates, so changes to McCormick’s district complicate the Republican’s 2024 reelection chances. Yet the first-term congressman from Suwanee says he’s not afraid of competition.

“We’re not scared of a challenge. That’s what makes this exciting because we actually get to compare and contrast leadership styles, positivity, a future vision for this country, the state and this district,” he said in a Thursday interview.

“It doesn’t matter if I’m ahead by one point or by 20 points, it’s the same message,” he said. “We have to have a positive vision for the future based on letting people succeed by getting the government out of the way.”

McCormick noted that he outperformed former President Donald Trump in a narrow 2020 election loss to Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux. McCormick also received more votes than Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker during his 2022 victory.

Asked whether he would seek another term regardless of how his district was shaped, McCormick didn’t hesitate.

“I’m in. I made a commitment, just like I did the last race,” he said. “Who knows what’s going to happen? But I’m in.”

UNUSUAL DEBATE. U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick spoke to us after Thursday night’s Fox News debate between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom at an Alpharetta studio.

McCormick, a Suwanee physician, is the highest-ranking Republican in Georgia to endorse DeSantis so far, and he expressed confidence the Florida governor would gain traction.

“I hope tonight was a significant step in the right direction,” said McCormick.

Meanwhile, Gov. Brian Kemp didn’t exactly lay out the welcome mat for Newsom, noting that a California rule had banned state-funded travel to Georgia until recently.

“We’re glad Governor Newsom can get a firsthand look tonight in Alpharetta, Georgia at why Americans and businesses alike are fleeing California for states led by Republican governors!” the governor wrote on social media.

Until two months ago, California banned state-funded travel to Georgia.



We’re glad Governor Newsom can get a firsthand look tonight in Alpharetta, Georgia at why Americans and businesses alike are fleeing California for states led by Republican governors! https://t.co/4M9WODyV8L — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) December 1, 2023

STEP ONE, DONE. Committees in the Georgia House and Georgia Senate voted along party lines Thursday to approve the newly drawn maps for state House and state Senate districts. The maps were produced to comply with federal Judge Steve Jones’ order to create new majority Black districts to ensure Georgia’s elections comply with the Voting Rights Act.

As Mark Niesse and Maya T. Prabhu report, the new maps result in five additional majority-Black House districts and two more majority-Black Senate districts. But the revisions also minimize Democratic gains and in several cases draw sitting Democrats into potential primary battles against each other in 2024, along with two Republicans.

Democrats said the new maps fail to meet Jones’ standards.

We’ll know soon enough. Look for floor votes today on the new House and Senate lines. Jones has set Dec. 8 as the maps submittal deadline.

UNDER THE GOLD DOME:

9 a.m.: House floor session begins.

9 a.m.: The Senate convenes.

1 p.m.: The House Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee meets.

1:30 p.m.: The Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee meets.

The House and Senate are scheduled to reconvene Monday.

IMPEACHMENT PAUSE. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday decided against moving forward on plans to force a second vote on impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Democrats were prepared to do what they did the first time — get enough Republicans to join with them to refer the resolution to committee.

Greene, R-Rome, told reporters that House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., assured her that they will see to it that Mayorkas is impeached. But they asked that the committee, of which Greene is a member, vote on the matter before it is brought to the House floor.

“We had good talks today, I’m satisfied with the plan and I’m happy to be involved seeing it through all the way to the end,” Greene said.

I’ve been guaranteed by Speaker Johnson and Chairman Green that we’ll be moving forward with impeaching Secretary Mayorkas through the Homeland Committee.



I’m happy with the plan moving forward to do our work for the American people.



The impeachment resolution will be reaching… pic.twitter.com/3bNtGEqg57 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 30, 2023

SANTOS OUT? By lunchtime today, Rep. George Santos may no longer be a member of Congress.

A vote seeking to expel the New York Republican from the U.S. House is scheduled for this morning, with two-thirds support required for passage.

Although some top Republicans, including Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., have expressed reservations about removing a member who is charged with crimes but has not been convicted, a damning Ethics Committee report and Santos’ refusal to resign has convinced other GOP members that it’s time to force him out.

Most Republicans in Georgia’s delegation haven’t said publicly where they stand. As of Thursday afternoon, Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, said he was still undecided.

So far, the only GOP lawmaker from Georgia to say that he will vote to expel Santos is Rep. Buddy Carter of Pooler.

***

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden has no public events scheduled.

The House decides whether to expel Rep. George Santos, R-New York.

The Senate is done for the week.

FIGHTING CITY HALL. The Georgia GOP is wading into an unusual contest: The nonpartisan Dec. 5 runoff for Brookhaven mayor pitting Councilman John Park against attorney Lauren Kiefer.

The GOP sent out scathing mailers accusing Kiefer of being a puppet of “far-left liberals of Atlanta” and a “dangerous extremist” in the race.

Kiefer said of the attacks that it’s “no surprise that they will lie about me.” She added: “It’s why we need change in Brookhaven.”

State GOP chair Josh McKoon suggested Kiefer opened the door to the criticism by aligning herself with unnamed Democrats.

“I can say that people that want to brag about all of their left wing pals can expect the Georgia Republican Party to take them at their word and let our folks know about it,” he said.

FRIENDLY WAGER. As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Saturday’s SEC Championship football game, members of Congress are each betting on their home state.

Team Georgia is represented by Reps. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, and Buddy Carter, R-Pooler. They have promised a Chick-fil-A lunch to Alabama Reps. Terri Sewell, a Democrat, and Robert Aderholt, a Republican, if Alabama pulls out the win.

No word on what the Georgia lawmakers will receive should Alabama lose the game.

Teaming up with @Robert_Aderholt for a bipartisan wager against @RepNikema & @RepBuddyCarter for Saturday’s UGA-Bama SEC championship! Can’t wait to enjoy a @ChickfilA lunch courtesy of our Georgia friends when Bama prevails!



The Tide will Roll on Saturday!! #RollTide 🏈 pic.twitter.com/vRpy7NRekw — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) November 30, 2023

DOG OF THE DAY. It’s been a week for lawmakers, lobbyists and journos, who have unexpectedly found themselves fighting Atlanta traffic to get back to the Capitol for a special session they hadn’t planned on.

So to make you all feel better, we give you Bilbo Gordon, the French bulldog who calls AJC subscriber Spencer Gordon his person. A reliable source tells us Bilbo is a bit of a haberdasher — this Easter Bunny get-up is just one part of his finery, which includes seersucker, a Frenchman’s outfit, and more.

Bilbo, for having a face that could get us through any legislative session, you’re our Dog of the Day!

Send us your dogs of any political persuasion and location, and cats on a cat-by-cat basis, to patricia.murphy@ajc.com, or DM us at @MurphyAJC.

