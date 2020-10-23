Ossoff’s campaign says ‘deceitful’ Project Veritas targets his staffers, parents

Before the coffee meeting, Ossoff’s aides say the same Project Veritas staffer who courted the campaign staffer told him that a family member was killed by gun violence. The campaign said it was part of an attempt to “mischaracterize” Ossoff’s positions on key issues.

Two other operatives, both using fake names, also approached Ossoff’s parents probing for details about the candidate’s internal polling, the campaign said. One of the operatives approached Ossoff at an event, according to the campaign, and later found his mother’s phone number and invited her to lunch. She declined.

And the campaign said several junior staffers received an email Thursday that appeared to come from an intern asking for their cell phone numbers, but they soon deduced that it came from a phony account.

Lipper said the group has engaged in “fraudulent, criminal political activity” and aimed to “spread misinformation through deceptively edited video to push false political narratives.”

“These deceitful tactics must be rejected by campaigns, candidates and organizations across the political spectrum and represent the very worst of American politics today,” she said.

Led by O’Keefe, Project Veritas had built a reputation for sting operations using clandestine techniques, such as hidden cameras and microphones, aimed mostly at infiltrating Democratic campaigns, left-leaning groups and news media and social media organizations, The New York Times reports.

The targets often claimed the videos are deceptively edited to provoke conservative outrage.

More recently, Project Veritas staffers showed up at the home of Mark Kelly, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Arizona. The Arizona Republic reported that three men who said they worked for the group stayed at the home for at least 30 minutes after they were told Kelly was unavailable.