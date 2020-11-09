Ossoff challenges Perdue to 3 debates in Senate runoff

Democrats accused him of cowardice after his performance in the second debate, which featured a moment that went viral when Ossoff chastised the Republican as a “crook” in an extended monologue.

The candidates are scheduled to appear in at least one debate together, an Atlanta Press Club showdown to be held in December. It’s not clear what other debates are on the calendar.

In the letter, Ossoff said the nation faces “deep political divisions” and acute public health and economic crises that demand transparent discourse.

“We also face great opportunities, especially if we unite to rebuild a republic that lives up to our shared national ideals,” he wrote. “Georgians deserve to hear their candidates for U.S. Senate debate these issues publicly.”