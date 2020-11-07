‘Bring us together.’ Ossoff’s first runoff ad previews his strategy

“And it’s time for a historic infrastructure plan to get people back to work and invest in our future. We need leaders who bring us together to get this done.”

Perdue spokesman John Burke tied Ossoff and Senate Democrats to the gridlock over a new round of coronavirus relief, though it was Republican divisions that bogged down the negotiations.

“Ossoff should put Georgians first and tell New York’s Chuck Schumer to stop blocking the additional COVID relief that Senator Perdue is fighting for,” he said.

The ad was released shortly after the networks projected Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump, and it served as a reminder that the nation’s political attention will shift firmly to Georgia and the twin Jan. 5 runoffs for control of the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock emerged from a 20-candidate special election this week to fill the remaining two years of Johnny Isakson’s term. And the national networks projected Friday that Ossoff forced Perdue into overtime.

Both parties failed to win a majority in the Senate, but Democrats could gain control of the GOP-controlled chamber under Biden’s presidency if they capture both Republican-held seats.

The Senate candidates and their allies spent more than $200 million on TV and radio ads in the first phase of the race, and the nine-week runoff could set new spending records. In the other race, Warnock already debuted his first spot, a humorous ad that warns Georgians of the coming onslaught of negative attacks.