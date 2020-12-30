Loeffler’s closing TV message: ‘America is counting on us’

Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who faces Perdue, say that GOP victories would create deeper gridlock in the Senate and jeopardize President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda.

Democrats must win both the Jan. 5 runoffs to force a 50-50 tie in the U.S. Senate with Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Republicans need only win one of the seats to maintain control of the chamber, though both GOP incumbents are essentially running as a packaged deal.

Here’s the transcript:

KELLY LOEFFLER: We’ve got a job to do here in Georgia. America is counting on us.

NARRATOR: Only you can stop the Radical Left from total control.

KELLY: If you vote, we will win. If you don’t, we will lose America.

NARRATOR: This Tuesday, everything is on the line.

KELLY: We are going to stop socialism in its tracks. Together, we are gonna save America. God Bless you. God Bless America.