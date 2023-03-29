BreakingNews
HAPPENING TODAY | The Jolt: Last minute moves set up tense final legislative day
LISTEN: The race to the finish in the Georgia Legislature

6 minutes ago

The last day of the 2023 legislative session is here, and Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy give you a preview of the major legislation lawmakers still pending.

Our insiders discuss Gov. Brian Kemp’s support of funding for private school vouchers and explain why the effort has momentum like never before.

Plus, hear why a renewed push to legalize sports betting in Georgia has stalled out.

We’ll also cover the measure to create a state board with powers to investigate or even oust district attorneys and solicitors general they accuse of skirting their duties.

Thursday, March 30th, at 5:00 p.m., we will host our first ever Politically Georgia live virtual podcast taping. Atlanta Journal-Constitution subscribers are invited to attend. You can sit in our virtual studio and get a little behind-the-scenes look at how we do the show. Go to live.ajc.com to RSVP.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

The Jolt: Last minute moves set up tense final legislative day
