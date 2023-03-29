LISTEN: The race to the finish in the Georgia Legislature

The last day of the 2023 legislative session is here, and Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy give you a preview of the major legislation lawmakers still pending.
Our insiders discuss Gov. Brian Kemp’s support of funding for private school vouchers and explain why the effort has momentum like never before.
Plus, hear why a renewed push to legalize sports betting in Georgia has stalled out.
We’ll also cover the measure to create a state board with powers to investigate or even oust district attorneys and solicitors general they accuse of skirting their duties.
