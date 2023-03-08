LISTEN: Georgia’s Crossover Day is over. What’s next?

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insider Greg Bluestein is joined by statehouse reporter Maya T. Prabhu to discuss the aftermath of another frenzied Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature.
Our hosts talk about the defeat of the sports betting bill in the Senate, the passage of new restrictions on transgender youth, and the vote to pass a House bill defining antisemitism in the state of Georgia.
