LISTEN: Georgia’s Crossover Day is over. What’s next?

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insider Greg Bluestein is joined by statehouse reporter Maya T. Prabhu to discuss the aftermath of another frenzied Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature.

Our hosts talk about the defeat of the sports betting bill in the Senate, the passage of new restrictions on transgender youth, and the vote to pass a House bill defining antisemitism in the state of Georgia.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

