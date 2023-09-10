LISTEN: Fulton County’s case against Donald Trump enters a new phase

What’s next in Fulton County’s case against Donald Trump? The trial of the former president and 18 co-defendants enters a new, more unpredictable phase now that each of them have pleaded not guilty.

In a live episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Bill Nigut head to Athens to explore what to expect over the next few months -- and the challenges awaiting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

They also discuss the racketeering charges leveled against activists who are trying to block construction of the public safety complex in Atlanta. And they take questions from an audience of more than 100 students and faculty members from the heart of UGA’s campus.

