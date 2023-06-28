LISTEN: Brian Kemp’s green energy dilemma

At the groundbreaking of the new Anovion Technologies factory in the small town of Bainbridge, Gov. Brian Kemp took aim at the federal green energy incentives that helped bring the $800 million project to Georgia.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the ongoing feud over what spurred Georgia’s electric mobility boom -- and the massive economic benefits that come with it.

Plus, the hosts discuss why Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is being interviewed by federal prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Also, hear how Raffensperger is trying to shift the conversation about voting machine upgrades.

Finally, how friends, neighbors, and local leaders are rallying around the Jewish community after recent neo-Nazi demonstrations outside synagogues in Macon and metro Atlanta.

