LISTEN: Brian Kemp’s green energy dilemma

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

At the groundbreaking of the new Anovion Technologies factory in the small town of Bainbridge, Gov. Brian Kemp took aim at the federal green energy incentives that helped bring the $800 million project to Georgia.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the ongoing feud over what spurred Georgia’s electric mobility boom -- and the massive economic benefits that come with it.

Plus, the hosts discuss why Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is being interviewed by federal prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Also, hear how Raffensperger is trying to shift the conversation about voting machine upgrades.

Finally, how friends, neighbors, and local leaders are rallying around the Jewish community after recent neo-Nazi demonstrations outside synagogues in Macon and metro Atlanta.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

