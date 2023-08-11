LISTEN: Behind the new subpoenas in Fulton County’s Trump probe

Why did Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis issue subpoenas to two Democrats, a Republican and a journalist?

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy delve into who was asked to testify behind closed doors — and why their testimony could help bolster the case against Donald Trump and his allies.

And the show welcomes the two new guest hosts -- veteran broadcaster Bill Nigut and Washington Correspondent Tia Mitchell -- to discuss the threats targeting Willis and how Trump’s legal problems are shaping his comeback bid.

Plus, our insiders answer questions from the listener mailbag which you can now call into, leave your question, and be featured on next Friday’s episode. The number to the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline is 404-526-AJCP (2527).

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”