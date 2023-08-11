LISTEN: Behind the new subpoenas in Fulton County’s Trump probe

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Political Insider
By and
22 minutes ago
X

Why did Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis issue subpoenas to two Democrats, a Republican and a journalist?

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy delve into who was asked to testify behind closed doors — and why their testimony could help bolster the case against Donald Trump and his allies.

And the show welcomes the two new guest hosts -- veteran broadcaster Bill Nigut and Washington Correspondent Tia Mitchell -- to discuss the threats targeting Willis and how Trump’s legal problems are shaping his comeback bid.

Plus, our insiders answer questions from the listener mailbag which you can now call into, leave your question, and be featured on next Friday’s episode. The number to the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline is 404-526-AJCP (2527).

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb teacher accused of reading controversial book testifies in hearing10h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Testimony begins in challenge of Ga. ban on treatment for trans kids
8h ago

Atlanta jail inmate was homeless, mentally ill teen
10h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

DEVELOPING
Suspect barricaded inside West Midtown apartment, SWAT on scene
9h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

DEVELOPING
Suspect barricaded inside West Midtown apartment, SWAT on scene
9h ago

Credit: Special

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Black Atlanta venture capital firm hits back at conservative group’s lawsuit
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp mounts campaign against Democratic lawmakers ahead of 2024
21h ago
The Jolt: Kemp, Ossoff offer competing visions in possible prelude to 2026
LISTEN: Why many Georgia Democrats are staying quiet on Trump’s legal woes
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
15h ago
Fresh produce near you: AJC guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top