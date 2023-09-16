LISTEN: Atlanta’s mayor enters new phase in the fight over police complex

Facing rising pressure over the police training center, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined the Politically Georgia podcast to discuss urgent new challenges to the controversial complex.

Have a question for the show? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”