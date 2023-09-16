LISTEN: Atlanta’s mayor enters new phase in the fight over police complex

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Political Insider
By and
14 minutes ago
X

Facing rising pressure over the police training center, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined the Politically Georgia podcast to discuss urgent new challenges to the controversial complex.

Have a question for the show? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

Former Gov. Deal and the late Sandra Deal to be honored at ‘Heroes, Saints & Legends’3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man who broke into DeKalb apartment fatally shot by homeowner
3h ago

Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

Gunman sought after fight at Sandy Springs nightclub turns deadly
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dickens pushes back against potential City Council referendum legislation
7h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dickens pushes back against potential City Council referendum legislation
7h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

NEW PHOTOS: Fans revel in Music Midtown’s 1st day with performances from Pitbull, Pink
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Still won’t be suspended from Georgia Senate after Fulton charges
21h ago
The Jolt: Democrats ready for new battle against McCormick
The Jolt: Kemp hopes gas tax ‘emergency’ pays political dividends
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
Saving endangered historic Black structures in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top