‘Kickback Kemp’ Behind in polls, Abrams pushes new attack on governor

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Stacey Abrams launched a new line of attack against Gov. Brian Kemp that accuses the Republican of using his office to enrich himself and his allies, as she tries a different strategy to overcome the incumbent’s lead in the polls.

A pair of 30-second TV ads that the Democrat debuted Monday label the governor “kickback Kemp” and notes that her opponent’s net worth grew by roughly $3.4 million while he was in office. It ends with a narrator asserting that Kemp is “making Georgia work for him – not you.”

Though officials say the ad campaign was long planned, it coincides with a rough stretch for Abrams.

Another round of recent polls shows Kemp with a solid lead over his Democratic rival. Republicans celebrated a Washington Post analysis that equated Abrams with an “election denier.” And on Friday, a federal judge resoundingly rejected voting rights challenges brought by Abrams’ political organization after her 2018 defeat.

Abrams’ aides say the ad is part of a broader effort to depict Kemp as an unscrupulous incumbent. But the campaign plans to continue other strategies, including framing Kemp as “dangerous” because of his support for abortion restrictions, permissive gun laws and other conservative policies.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis found Kemp’s assets depreciated during his first year in office. But he increased his overall net worth by erasing $6.3 million in debt, much of which came from divesting from Hart AgStrong, a costly and controversial seed-crushing operation with plants in northeast Georgia and Kentucky.

Beyond Kemp’s personal finances, the “kickback” ads refer to the bumpy rollout of one-time $350 aid to some of Georgia’s poorest residents. A narrator calls the payouts a “smokescreen – Brian Kemp’s way of distracting you.”

And the ads also mention a no-bid contract awarded to Jackson Healthcare during a state of emergency to help overwhelmed hospitals get temporary nurses. Officials said the state has paid the Alpharetta-based firm more than $694 million since 2020.

Kemp, meanwhile, has bombarded the airwaves with attacks that invoke his own two-word moniker for his rival: “Celebrity Stacey.” The TV spots mock her affinity for the national spotlight, including recent turns on The View and Star Trek Discovery.

See the ads:

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

