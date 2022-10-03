‘Kickback Kemp’ Behind in polls, Abrams pushes new attack on governor

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis found Kemp’s assets depreciated during his first year in office. But he increased his overall net worth by erasing $6.3 million in debt, much of which came from divesting from Hart AgStrong, a costly and controversial seed-crushing operation with plants in northeast Georgia and Kentucky.

Beyond Kemp’s personal finances, the “kickback” ads refer to the bumpy rollout of one-time $350 aid to some of Georgia’s poorest residents. A narrator calls the payouts a “smokescreen – Brian Kemp’s way of distracting you.”

And the ads also mention a no-bid contract awarded to Jackson Healthcare during a state of emergency to help overwhelmed hospitals get temporary nurses. Officials said the state has paid the Alpharetta-based firm more than $694 million since 2020.

Kemp, meanwhile, has bombarded the airwaves with attacks that invoke his own two-word moniker for his rival: “Celebrity Stacey.” The TV spots mock her affinity for the national spotlight, including recent turns on The View and Star Trek Discovery.

See the ads: