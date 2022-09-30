More Georgians redeeming $350 payments after rough rollout

“Wow, this is useless,” said Spencer, 65, before he eventually got the card fixed. “I mean, I can’t use it, for anything.”

Spencer called the state repeatedly, and in the end was told that the card had been locked because of issues with Mastercard. The card was unlocked, and he was able to immediately pay his bills.

Kylie Winton, a spokesperson for the Department of Human Services said the agency has worked to resolve glitches with the prepaid cards, and will “continue to monitor the situation.” By Monday, Sept. 26th, a technical issue impacting some of the prepaid cards had “largely been resolved,” Winton said.

“As the fix was installed, we saw rising numbers of successful transactions using the Cash Assistance prepaid card,” she said. “We continue to monitor the situation and support Georgians’ use of the cards, informing cardholders how to use their funds and answering any questions they have as they navigate use of the cards.”

She said the department is also pulling a random sample of complaints, finding that some reasons for declined transactions have included incorrect expiration dates, invalid security codes, numbers, and insufficient funds on the cards.

In August, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he would dole out cash payments totaling more than $1 billion to people who are enrolled in some of the state’s major benefits programs. Those programs include Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or TANF.

Kemp is using federal aid left over from the American Rescue Plan that he opposed.

At the time, the governor’s office estimated the benefits could benefit approximately 3 million Georgia residents. More than one person in each household will qualify for the payments.

Kemp, who is up for re-election in November, publicly opposed the COVID relief package that Democrats in Congress approved in March 2021.

Democrats have accused the governor of using the funds from legislation he and other Republicans opposed to curry favor with voters this close to the November election. Kemp says he’s abiding by Georgia law, which gives him unilateral control over how the money is spent.

DHS has now made a step-by-step instructional video for how to redeem the money. Winton, the DHS spokesperson, said that many of the seniors who are eligible will receive a physical card by mail in the next two to four weeks. Georgians who have the virtual card can instead order a physical one be mailed to their house.

DHS has also issued several guidelines about the $350 payments, including: