Kemp to Georgia biz community: It’s time to get tough on crime

Gov. Brian Kemp has vowed to leverage the state’s powers to crack down on rising crime rates. Now he’s telling Georgia’s business leaders it’s time for them to do their part.
The Republican is set to use the Georgia Chamber’s annual congressional luncheon on Tuesday as a platform to urge the corporate community to join his administration’s efforts to crack down on crime.
In prepared remarks, he plans to warn the state’s top executives that “if crime is rampant on the streets of your local community, businesses will look elsewhere, workforces will leave, visitors won’t show up and investment will stop.”
At the Columbus luncheon, he’ll call on the Georgia Chamber, the Metro Atlanta Chamber and local chapters to speak up and “work toward meaningful solutions – because, as leaders, we have a duty to act.”
The governor and other Republicans have focused on the rising crime rate in metro Atlanta as a powerful political argument, outlining plans to boost law enforcement funding, toughen penalties for violent crimes and devote more resources to state crime-fighting initiatives. That’s on top of new efforts to crack down on human trafficking, gang violence and street racing.
But it also underscores Kemp’s frustration with business executives who came out against the state’s new election law, but have so far steered clear of talking about the rising number of shootings and homicides in Atlanta.
He plans on pushing the corporate crowd to lean on their business experience and civic background to promote new job training and mental health programs on the local level, as well as demand better funding for law enforcement officials.
“Because when local leaders have difficult conversations about issues that impact the daily lives of everyone around them, and hold people accountable, real change can happen,” he said in the remarks.
Insider’s note: This item was ripped and expanded from the Jolt.
