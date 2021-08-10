Kemp to Georgia biz community: It’s time to get tough on crime

But it also underscores Kemp’s frustration with business executives who came out against the state’s new election law, but have so far steered clear of talking about the rising number of shootings and homicides in Atlanta.

He plans on pushing the corporate crowd to lean on their business experience and civic background to promote new job training and mental health programs on the local level, as well as demand better funding for law enforcement officials.

“Because when local leaders have difficult conversations about issues that impact the daily lives of everyone around them, and hold people accountable, real change can happen,” he said in the remarks.

Insider’s note: This item was ripped and expanded from the Jolt.