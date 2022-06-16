Kemp picks Collins over ex-Democrat Jones in Georgia’s 10th District

Combined Shape Caption Mike Collins participates in Georgia's 10th Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Mike Collins participates in Georgia's 10th Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Jones played a minor role in that Kemp victory. He announced a short-lived challenge against Kemp in August 2021 by pledging fealty to Trump while promoting his election fraud lies.

But Jones’ single-digit showing in polls failed to impress Trump, who persuaded Perdue to enter the race instead. To clear the way for his favored contender, Trump agreed to endorse Jones if he ran for the vacant U.S. House seat. He finished second to Collins in the crowded May primary field.

Collins, a trucking executive who is the son of the late U.S. Rep. Mac Collins, has been unsparing in his criticism of Jones as he races to energize conservatives in the low-turnout runoff.

He labels the ex-Democrat a carpetbagging “corrupt career politician,” and his campaign hands out whistles emblazoned with Jones’ name as a reminder of a 2004 rape allegation by a woman who dropped the charges but never recanted. (Jones said it was consensual.)

Jones was a liberal Democratic state legislator who gained the attention of Trump supporters in early 2020 by endorsing the then-president. He crowd-surfed at a Trump rally, drew a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention and formally switched parties last year.

Even after Kemp’s primary victory, Jones has continued to rail against the GOP nominee. Asked whether he’d support the governor at a Walton County GOP event this week, he noted that he was “not behind Gov. Kemp 100 percent in the primary.”

“Why? Because he didn’t stand for election integrity,” Jones said, invoking lies about widespread election fraud. He added: “I’m not going to blindly support a RINO. I’m not going to do that.”

10/16/2020 -Macon, Georgia - Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones crowd surfs during a President Donald Trump rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Friday, October 16, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

At the same event, Collins was unequivocal: “I’m a Republican and I support Republican candidates and I’m behind Gov. Kemp 100 percent.”

Should Collins win on Tuesday – he’s ahead in internal polls – his endorsement will give the governor a close ally in the state’s Republican House delegation. Kemp is unlikely to pick sides in the other key runoff, the 6th District matchup between Jake Evans and Rich McCormick.

In his statement, Kemp praised Collins’ conservative views on culture wars issues that motivate GOP runoff voters, including his stance against abortion and support for expanding gun rights.

“Mike is strongly pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, and will fight hard to put Georgians first in Congress,” the governor said.

“I will be casting my ballot for Mike Collins in the June 21st GOP runoff, and I ask fellow Republicans across the district to join me in sending a trusted conservative to Washington.”