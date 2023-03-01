X
Politically Georgia: Is the Buckhead breakaway doomed again?

The Buckhead cityhood movement is back again after Lt. Gov. Burt Jones cleared the way for a Senate committee vote on two separate measures that could allow the wealthy neighborhood to secede from Atlanta.

Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy dig into the two measures and explain why the legislation has major problems.

Plus, our insiders ask former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms what her plans are after announcing that she will leave her role as a senior official in the Biden administration.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

Former Atlanta fire chief says God brought slaves to America to save them
18h ago

