Politically Georgia: Is the Buckhead breakaway doomed again?

The Buckhead cityhood movement is back again after Lt. Gov. Burt Jones cleared the way for a Senate committee vote on two separate measures that could allow the wealthy neighborhood to secede from Atlanta.
Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy dig into the two measures and explain why the legislation has major problems.
Plus, our insiders ask former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms what her plans are after announcing that she will leave her role as a senior official in the Biden administration.
