Georgia 5th District special election results

Voters in Atlanta cast ballots Tuesday in a special election to choose an interim successor to U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died in July. If no candidate wins a majority, a runoff election will be held between the top two candidates Dec. 1, 2020. Here are the latest unofficial results as reported by The Associated Press. The totals will be posted and updated as new results are announced.

AJC is not displaying precincts counted because the numbers are not an indication of how complete the vote count might be.

