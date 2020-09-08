Joe Biden is beefing up his campaign in Georgia

Joe Biden’s campaign is expanding its footprint in Georgia with 10 additional staffers for the final stretch of the presidential race.
The 10 operatives will join a small campaign apparatus in Georgia that launched in July with the hire of five well-known strategists. The new additions include data and digital directors, a communications strategist and a “voter protection” guru.
Democrats are challenging President Donald Trump’s campaign in a state that’s a must-win for his campaign. Republicans have carried Georgia in every presidential cycle since 1996, but some recent polls show Trump deadlocked with Biden this year.
The hires include T.J. Copeland, a veteran strategist who joins as a senior adviser; Jeremy Halbert Harris, the new coordinated director, who was most recently Fani Willis’ campaign manager; and Jack DeLapp, the deputy coordinated director who was a data analyst for Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight group.
Other hires are Jaclyn Rothenberg, the new Georgia communications chief, who was Bill de Blasio’s national press secretary during his 2020 run; and Saira Amir Draper, the state party’s voter protection director who will serve the same role with the Biden campaign.
Here’s a full list:
TJ Copeland, Senior Advisor
Jeremy Halbert-Harris, Coordinated Director
Jack DeLapp, Deputy Coordinated Director
Scott Genzink, Deputy Coordinated Director
Jaclyn Rothenberg, Georgia Communications Director
Chelsea Jones, Data Director
Stacia Yim, Digital Organizing Director
Candice Washington, Operations Director
Matt Handsfield, Organizing Director
Saira Draper, Voter Protection Director