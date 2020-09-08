X

Joe Biden is beefing up his campaign in Georgia

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, and his wife Jill Biden, take the stage after Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., spoke during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Political Insider Blog
By Greg Bluestein, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Joe Biden’s campaign is expanding its footprint in Georgia with 10 additional staffers for the final stretch of the presidential race.

The 10 operatives will join a small campaign apparatus in Georgia that launched in July with the hire of five well-known strategists. The new additions include data and digital directors, a communications strategist and a “voter protection” guru.

Democrats are challenging President Donald Trump’s campaign in a state that’s a must-win for his campaign. Republicans have carried Georgia in every presidential cycle since 1996, but some recent polls show Trump deadlocked with Biden this year.

The hires include T.J. Copeland, a veteran strategist who joins as a senior adviser; Jeremy Halbert Harris, the new coordinated director, who was most recently Fani Willis’ campaign manager; and Jack DeLapp, the deputy coordinated director who was a data analyst for Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight group.

Other hires are Jaclyn Rothenberg, the new Georgia communications chief, who was Bill de Blasio’s national press secretary during his 2020 run; and Saira Amir Draper, the state party’s voter protection director who will serve the same role with the Biden campaign.

Here’s a full list:

TJ Copeland, Senior Advisor

Jeremy Halbert-Harris, Coordinated Director

Jack DeLapp, Deputy Coordinated Director

Scott Genzink, Deputy Coordinated Director

Jaclyn Rothenberg, Georgia Communications Director

Chelsea Jones, Data Director

Stacia Yim, Digital Organizing Director

Candice Washington, Operations Director

Matt Handsfield, Organizing Director

Saira Draper, Voter Protection Director

