Joe Biden unveils senior leadership team in Georgia

Reese McCranie will work as the Biden campaign’s coordinated deputy director. A veteran of Obama’s 2008 campaign, McCranie was a Reed deputy and strategist for Bottoms’ 2017 runoff victory before he was tapped to help lead the city’s Office of One Atlanta, which focuses on equity and inclusion.

The campaign’s political director is Dominick Perkins, a longtime aide of U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop who was the data director for Jim Barksdale’s 2016 bid for U.S. Senate. Perkins is now the Democratic Party of Georgia’s affirmative action chair and was political director for the state’s Young Democrats chapter.

With big leads in national polls, Biden is facing pressure to expand the political map beyond traditional battleground states to targets like Georgia and Texas where Republicans have long dominated.

Democrats haven’t won a statewide election in Georgia since 2008, though the margins have grown steadily tighter. Fueled by gains across metro Atlanta’s suburbs, Democrats flipped a long-held Republican congressional seat in 2018 and forced two statewide races into runoffs.

This year, emboldened Democrats warn it would be “political malpractice” to sideline Georgia, with two U.S. Senate seats on the ballot, a couple of competitive U.S. House seats and a chance to defeat Trump, who carried the state by 5 percentage points in 2016.

The tight polls have forced Trump to start airing ads in the state over the summer. And Republican-aligned groups are pouring tens of millions of dollars into TV campaigns backing GOP candidates for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats.

Trump’s campaign has fast fortified the state. The Republican’s Georgia campaign boasts more than 100 staffers and thousands of other volunteers who have knocked on a quarter-million doors.