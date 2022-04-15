ajc logo
X

Herschel Walker’s campaign raises $5.5M for Senate bid

Herschel Walker, front-runner for the party's U.S. Senate nominee, speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Herschel Walker, front-runner for the party's U.S. Senate nominee, speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Republican Senate front-runner Herschel Walker said his campaign committees amassed $5.5 million the first three months of the year for his bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

The campaign’s haul lags behind Warnock, who collected $13.6 million during the first quarter. But Walker might wind up with one of the highest fundraising totals of any Republican U.S. Senate candidate -- and is expected to far outpace his GOP Senate rivals in Georgia.

Walker’s campaign Friday said he received donations from more than 50,000 donors from all 50 states. He didn’t immediately disclose how much cash he had on hand.

“If there’s one thing I’m good at, it’s putting my head down and going to work,” Walker said in a statement, adding: “The Republican nominee against Warnock will have to raise money and bring new voters to the table.”

A former football player, Walker has led his GOP primary opponents in every poll since he entered the race with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Since then, he’s also landed support from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and key Georgia figures.

Combined ShapeCaption
Senator Reverend Warnock talks with Pharmacist Ira Katz about his affordable insulin act while visiting the Little Five Points Pharmacy Monday, February 28, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Senator Reverend Warnock talks with Pharmacist Ira Katz about his affordable insulin act while visiting the Little Five Points Pharmacy Monday, February 28, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Combined ShapeCaption
Senator Reverend Warnock talks with Pharmacist Ira Katz about his affordable insulin act while visiting the Little Five Points Pharmacy Monday, February 28, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Walker’s sky-high name recognition has helped him remain atop the GOP polls despite new scrutiny into his past, including reports that have detailed violence incidents against women, a pattern of exaggerating his business record and falsehoods about his academic experience.

He’s ignored his GOP rivals and skipped debates and forums, running his campaign as if he’s in cruise control ahead of the May 24 showdown against rivals including Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, contractor Kelvin King and former Navy SEAL Latham Saddler.

His GOP opponents had yet to disclose their latest fundraising figures.

With a 50-50 split in the U.S. Senate, Georgia could once again determine control of the chamber. Warnock defeated former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a 2021 special election runoff, part of a Democratic sweep that flipped the Senate.

Walker’s Republican opponents have criticized his campaign strategy, accusing him of trying to run an “autograph tour” and warning that his background would render him unelectable in November against the Democratic incumbent.

But Warnock faces an uphill battle as he tries to rebuild the fragile electoral coalition that fueled his victory in 2021 amid rising inflation and souring approval ratings for President Joe Biden.

And Walker, who has raised nearly $15 million since launching his bid, has demonstrated he can raise the cash to compete with the Democrat in a general election if he wins the nomination.

“We have the resources to tell Georgians why they need to fire Senator Warnock,” said Walker campaign manager Scott Paradise, “and that’s exactly what we’ll do through November.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks
Mexican volunteer Felix Lara prepares tacos for Ukrainians refugees at a makeshift camp near the border, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Volunteers from Mexico and the United States are helping hundreds of refugees daily, where they wait two to four days for U.S officials to admit them on humanitarian parole. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

As U.S. welcomes Ukrainians, immigrant advocates see double standard 1h ago
Herschel Walker, front-runner for the party's U.S. Senate nominee, speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
29m ago
Fulton County Schools’ employees would receive a 3% raise in July as part of a proposed $52.7 million compensation package introduced at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Mike Looney, seen above, said he’s also planning for an additional 2% raise, for all employees, to start in the middle of next school year. (ELIJAH NOUVELAGE FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Fulton County Schools plans pay hikes for teachers, staff
1h ago
Improvements on the way for Lawrenceville post office after months of complaints

Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office
1h ago
Improvements on the way for Lawrenceville post office after months of complaints

Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office
1h ago
Major Leaguers honor legacy of Jackie Robinson with Atlanta kids

Atlanta nonprofit struggles to bring Black youths to baseball
59m ago
The Latest
Politically Georgia: A tidal wave of cash hits the Senate race
29m ago
The Jolt: Congress was set to honor a trail-blazing judge; Clyde derailed it
22h ago
Warnock sets another fundraising record, ends quarter with $25.6M in the bank
23h ago
Featured
Rodney Christian Damen, a 55-year-old Roswell man, was arrested in October on child molestation and child pornography charges.

Credit: Roswell Police Department

After man’s arrest, Roswell police looking for more alleged sexual abuse victims
12h ago
‘Two great men who loved their families.’ Clayton County father, son drown on fishing...
21h ago
Here is the Braves’ tentative plan for outfielder Ronald Acuña’s return
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top