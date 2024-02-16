Haley highlights Georgia backers ahead of March 12 primary

It’s meant to serve as a counterweight to the increasing number of Georgia officials siding with Trump ahead of the state’s March 12 primary. And it signals that Haley’s campaign is making plans beyond the Feb. 24 vote in her home state of South Carolina.

That primary will serve as the biggest test yet for Haley, a former two-term South Carolina governor who later served as Trump’s U.N. ambassador. Most polls show Haley trailing Trump by double-digits.

Haley has faced growing calls from Trump supporters in Georgia to quit the race after the former president’s back-to-back-to-back wins in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. Trump’s allies in Georgia include Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, dozens of state legislators and leaders of the Georgia GOP.

But other prominent Georgia Republicans have remained on the sidelines. Chief among them is Gov. Brian Kemp, a Trump critic who has argued only a sliver of GOP voters have so far had the chance to cast their ballots. The three-week early voting period in Georgia starts on Monday.

Haley’s Georgia backers include former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice David Nahmias, developer Steve Selig, Watkinsville Mayor Brian Brodrick, ex-Justice Department official Joe Whitley and Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Kessler.

“Our leadership team knows the Peach State better than anyone,” Haley said in a statement, “and they know that it’s time to get back to the basics: grow our economy, secure our border, and get our kids reading again.”

Here is the list of Haley’s Georgia team:

Co-Chairs:

Rusty Paul, Mayor of Sandy Springs, former State Senator and former Chair of the Georgia Republican Party

Scott Hilton, State Representative

Deborah Silcox, State Representative

Eric Tanenblatt, Former Chief of Staff to Governor Sonny Perdue

Endorsers: