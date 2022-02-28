Georgia labor commissioner won’t run for a fourth term

State lawmakers narrowly approved legislation that would have weakened the labor commissioner by creating a new office to speed benefits to jobless Georgians, but Gov. Brian Kemp vetoed the bill on grounds that it creates “serious infringements” with the separation of powers.

The backlash led state Sen. Bruce Thompson, a Republican from White, to announce a primary challenge last year. Three Democrats are also in the contest: state Rep. William Boddie, state Sen. Lester Jackson and Nicole Horn, an Atlanta entrepreneur.

Butler has tried to tamp down the frustration by acknowledging his office was unprepared for the glut of claims while noting the department’s staff was half the size it was a decade earlier. Millions of new claims have been processed since March 2020.

A Carrollton native, Butler served four terms in the state Legislature before his 2010 election made him the first Republican labor commissioner in state history.

He created a Business Services Unit to help businesses more quickly hire staffers and a high school-based certification program to train students for the workforce.

Butler’s decision comes a week before the start of qualifying, when candidates for legislative and state offices must formally sign up to run.

While the matchups for governor and the U.S. Senate are the marquee races on the ballot, even down-ticket contests such as the race for labor commissioner will be hypercompetitive.

In his memo to staffers, Butler reflected on the changes in Georgia politics over the past two decades.

“This last term as Commissioner of the Department of Labor has been one of the most challenging and rewarding times of my career,” he wrote.

“I’m extremely proud of how the men and women of the Department of Labor stepped up and put in long hours taking on unbelievable odds during this pandemic.”