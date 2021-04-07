Georgia 2022: Lester Jackson aims for Labor commish

“I’ve heard more people complain about unemployment benefits than anything else,” said Jackson, first elected to the Legislature in 1998. “Sometimes, we get tired of being sick and tired. We can do better, Georgia deserves better and I can deliver.”

The U.S. Navy veteran and Savannah dentist is the latest politician angling to unseat Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, a three-term Republican. Democratic state Rep. William Boddie launched his campaign earlier this week, and Republican state Sen. Bruce Thompson is also running.