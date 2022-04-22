Georgia Democrats beef up infrastructure with November looming

Party officials have now reported $1.8 million cash on hand at the end of the first-quarter – more than double the amount it had at the same point in the 2018 midterm cycle.

The party raised $1.16 million over the first three months of the year, with roughly 72,500 campaign contributions averaging about $26 a pop. That’s a 10-fold increase over the first-quarter of 2018, when there were only about 7,500 contributions that averaged nearly $38 each.