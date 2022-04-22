Georgia Democrats beef up infrastructure with November looming

The Democratic Party of Georgia is literally outdoing itself in 2022 compared to previous election cycles.
Party officials have now reported $1.8 million cash on hand at the end of the first-quarter – more than double the amount it had at the same point in the 2018 midterm cycle.
The party raised $1.16 million over the first three months of the year, with roughly 72,500 campaign contributions averaging about $26 a pop. That’s a 10-fold increase over the first-quarter of 2018, when there were only about 7,500 contributions that averaged nearly $38 each.
And the party has staffed up with 35 employees, compared to the 18 employed at this point in 2020, including a trio of deputy political directors for outreach to Black, Latino and Asian-American Georgians.
In all, Democrats count 130 active county committees, compared with 117 at this time in 2020 and 95 in 2018. Altogether, 309 Georgia Democrats qualified for state and federal office this year, compared to 259 in 2018.
