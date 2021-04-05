Georgia 2022: Democrat Boddie to run for state Labor commish

State labor officials acknowledge they were unprepared for the glut of claims and note the department’s staff was half the size it was a decade earlier. But they say roughly 4.4 million claims have been processed since mid-March, with more than 1.4 million of them deemed valid.

Butler has also blamed legal complaints for bogging down the state’s response, a string of court action he said is rooted in partisan “politics.”

Boddie, a three-term state legislator, said he will highlight his work under the Gold Dome, which includes co-sponsoring legislation to overhaul the citizen’s arrest law and a Democratic-backed bill to clear the way for new infrastructure projects in south metro Atlanta.

He said his platform will also include a push to “modernize” labor laws and retool training programs. But his focus, he said, centers on speeding up jobless claims.

“As a state legislator, I’ve been besieged by those calls from my constituents,” Boddie said in an interview. “I’ve talked to Georgians who have lost their cars and their homes. We’ve dealt for more than a year now, and our incumbent commissioner hasn’t done what he needs to do.”