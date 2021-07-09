ajc logo
Warnock reports raising $7 million for 2022 Georgia Senate contest

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock reported collecting $7 million in campaign donations from April through June. He now has $10.5 million on hand for his reelection bid next year. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Political Insider
By Tia Mitchell, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock raised $7 million from April through the end of June, setting what his campaign on Friday called a record for statewide candidates in Georgia.

The campaign touted the total as more than what any candidate has collected during an off-year fundraising quarter.

The Atlanta Democrat, who won the January runoffs to win a special election for the Senate seat, will be back on the ballot in 2022. He has $10.5 million in cash that he can spend.

The Republican side is still unsettled with former President Donald Trump trying to recruit former University of Georgia football star and Texas resident Herschel Walker to enter the race.

While some prominent Republicans, such as U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, wait on the sidelines while Walker decides, others are already signed up for the GOP primary.

Military veteran Latham Saddler, a former Navy SEAL who worked in the Trump administration, said he has raised about $1.4 million since launching his campaign 10 weeks ago.

Two other candidates, Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and military veteran Kelvin King, have not yet reported fundraising figures.

About the Author

ajc.com

Tia Mitchell
Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

