Warnock reports raising $7 million for 2022 Georgia Senate contest

The Republican side is still unsettled with former President Donald Trump trying to recruit former University of Georgia football star and Texas resident Herschel Walker to enter the race.

While some prominent Republicans, such as U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, wait on the sidelines while Walker decides, others are already signed up for the GOP primary.

Military veteran Latham Saddler, a former Navy SEAL who worked in the Trump administration, said he has raised about $1.4 million since launching his campaign 10 weeks ago.

Two other candidates, Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and military veteran Kelvin King, have not yet reported fundraising figures.