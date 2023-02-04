Democrats set to boost Georgia in 2024 lineup but obstacles loom

“This isn’t just about us,” Trev Robertson of the South Carolina Democratic Party told DNC southern leaders this week. “This is a regional thing, and it’s making us all look good.”

Atlanta is also a finalist to host the Democratic National Convention next year, and many of the South’s most influential leaders have united behind the city’s bid.

While the DNC’s vote locks in the primary schedule in some other states, Democrats in Georgia still face significant obstacles. They’ve won an extension until June to try to salvage the state’s part in the scheduling shuffle.

Georgia law gives Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, the authority to set the election calendar. And while he hasn’t rejected the shift, he’s laid out conditions that may prove impossible to meet.

Republicans have already set their own lineup that keeps Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada at the top of the schedule. The Republican National Committee’s rules stipulate that states that buck the order will lose delegates.

Raffensperger’s office has said he won’t hold two separate primaries or set a schedule that jeopardizes delegates.

“We’ve been clear: This needs to be equitable so that no one loses a single delegate and needs to take place on the same day to save taxpayer funds,” Jordan Fuchs, Raffensperger’s top deputy, said earlier this month.

The plan was dealt another setback when Gov. Brian Kemp’s Republican administration abruptly announced a few weeks ago that he won’t back the switch.

While his approval isn’t necessary, Democrats hoped Kemp would be tempted to support the plan because it would bring new attention and investment in Georgia – and give state Republicans more influence in shaping the wide-open GOP race in 2024.

Instead, state Democrats remain without a powerful GOP advocate to make the case to the RNC to let Georgia jump the schedule — a must to earn Raffensperger’s blessing.

Many Georgia voters are receptive to the overhaul. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released last week showed 42% of Georgia voters support adding the state near the start of the 2024 lineup. Another 40% oppose the idea and 17% don’t know.

The scheduling revamp could prove to be fleeting even if Georgia wins the earlier slot. Biden wants the DNC to reconsider the lineup every four years, and the party has promised to review the calendar before the 2028 vote.

Still, Democratic leaders argue it’s time to reward states like Georgia where Black voters form the backbone of the party.

“We rely on these voters in elections but have not recognized their importance in our nominating calendar,” Biden wrote to the DNC rules committee in December. “It is time to stop taking these voters for granted.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.