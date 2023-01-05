ajc logo
X

Kemp won’t back Biden’s plan to elevate Georgia in 2024 primary vote

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp dealt a blow to President Joe Biden’s plan to make Georgia one of the first states to decide the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024.

Kemp aide Cody Hall said Wednesday that “the governor has no role in this process and does not support the idea.” It was the Republican’s first public criticism of the plan, which doesn’t require his support but could have benefited from his endorsement.

It must, however, earn the approval of Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has stressed that moving Georgia up the schedule would need “buy in from both sides of the aisle.”

The pushback could complicate Biden’s bid to dramatically overhaul the primary calendar. He proposed a new schedule that would cement South Carolina as the nation’s first primary state, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada. Next would come Georgia and Michigan.

Left out of the process would be Iowa, which has held the first-in-the-nation caucuses since the 1970s but was home to a problem-plagued vote in 2020.

The new schedule was backed by intense lobbying from state Democrats, who framed Georgia as a premier battleground state whose diverse population is far more reflective of the nation’s electorate than majority-white Iowa or New Hampshire.

But Democrats can’t unilaterally shuffle the calendar in Georgia. State law gives Raffensperger the authority to realign the schedule, and Biden’s plan triggered a delicate behind-the-scenes effort to win over the Republican and other GOP officials.

Raffensperger didn’t immediately scuttle the idea, but his office staked out several requirements. He wanted both party’s primaries to be held on the same day to avoid straining election workers. And he sought assurances that neither party would lose delegates from an unsanctioned move.

Kemp, for his part, was tightlipped about the proposal until Wednesday – the eve of a procedural deadline set by the Democratic National Committee.

It’s unclear if Kemp’s opposition is a mere setback or a poison pill for the proposal. But the governor, a former secretary of state, has experience in navigating presidential voting schedules: He was a key architect of the regional “SEC primary” in 2016.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Cobb County families win appeal in lawsuit over mask order9h ago

Credit: AP

NFL player Damar Hamlin still sedated but shows signs of improvement
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key announces two departures from coaching staff
10h ago

Georgia IG: Hundreds of state workers got unemployment benefits in error
8h ago

Georgia IG: Hundreds of state workers got unemployment benefits in error
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Should Georgia fear the Horned Frogs?
12h ago
The Latest

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans at the center of House speaker chaos
17h ago
Politically Georgia: Bold predictions for 2023
19h ago
Kemp, Jones eye new crime crackdowns in 2023
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top