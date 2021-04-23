Biden will return to Georgia next week to celebrate first 100 days in office

The president will headline a drive-in rally on April 29 in metro Atlanta to highlight his administration’s policies since he was sworn into office in January, the White House said. It comes a day after his Wednesday address to a joint session of Congress, his first remarks to both chambers since taking office.

Biden’s visit coincides with his efforts to speed up coronavirus vaccine distribution and promote a $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal. It also comes as Democrats step up efforts to pass a federal voting rights expansion, a push that’s intensified in the wake of a new Georgia election rewrite that Biden has criticized. He is set to be joined by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.