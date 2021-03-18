Biden, Harris to meet with Asian-American leaders in Atlanta during Friday’s visit

The shootings have deepened fears about rising anti-Asian hatred in the U.S., as incidents of attacks have surged during the pandemic amid the rhetoric of former President Donald Trump calling Covid-19 the “China virus” and other discriminatory names.

Biden also plans to specifically highlight his Jan. 26 executive order that condemned xenophobia, intolerance and hate and outlined his administration’s plans to combat racism.

On Wednesday, the president said that although “the question of motivation is still to be determined,” he is deeply concerned about the recent surge in violence against Asian-Americans.

“Whatever the motivation here, I know Asian-Americans are very concerned,” Biden said. “Because, as you know, I have been speaking about the brutality against Asian-Americans for the last couple months, and I think it’s very, very troubling.”

Harris, the first woman and first Asian-American to serve as vice president, also expressed condolences for the families of the victims.

“This speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country and what we must do to never tolerate it and to always speak out against it,” she said.