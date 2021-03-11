Biden and Harris are headed to Atlanta next week to tout $1.9T COVID-19 relief plan

12/21/2020 — Columbus, Georgia — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks during a car rally in Columbus, Georgia, Monday, December 21, 2020. Vice President-elect Harris was in Georgia stumping for US Senate Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rahpael Warnock. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Their narrow victories in January flipped control of the Senate and allowed a Democratic-controlled Congress to push a far more expansive plan than they could have in a divided Washington.

Ossoff and Warnock have highlighted Georgia’s singular role in the successful passage of the legislation, reminding voters at every turn of the consequence of their upset victories.

“I just want to say thank God for Georgia,” Warnock said this week at a celebratory press conference with other Democratic members of the state’s congressional delegation.

State Republicans have rallied against the measure, which they say is too wasteful and too broad. Many have echoed Gov. Brian Kemp’s criticism that Georgia didn’t get its fair share of stimulus dollars and seconded his frustration that the money can’t be used to enact tax breaks.

“You heard that right: Democrats in Washington are now telling states they can’t cut taxes, create new incentives that attract investment, or expand and incentivize school choice,” Kemp said.

Democrats, meanwhile, have focused on the surge of cash that aims to help middle-class and lower-income Georgians, which includes $7 billion in new funding for the Paycheck Protection Program and $2 billion to encourage state GOP leaders to expand the Medicaid program.

“Elections matter. Leadership matters,” said U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who chairs the state Democratic Party.

“Thanks to Georgia voters who showed up and elected Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock,” Williams said, “the American people are getting real relief to recover from this economic crisis and stop COVID-19 for good.”