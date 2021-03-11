How to watch President Joe Biden’s first prime-time address Thursday

Marking a year of loss and disruption, President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address since taking office to steer the nation toward a hungered-for sentiment — hope — in the “next phase” of the fight against the pandemic that has killed more than 529,000 Americans.
“He will discuss the many sacrifices that the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. “The president will look forward, highlighting the role that Americans will play in beating the virus and moving the country to getting back to normal.”
When is Joe Biden’s address?
The president is scheduled to address the nation at 8 p.m. ET Thursday from the White House.
Where can I watch President Biden’s speech?
Biden’s address will be livestreamed at AJC.com.
Major networks also are expected to carry the prime-time address.
Upcoming news event for President Biden
Biden hasn’t taken questions from reporters at a formal news conference as president. There are plans to hold Biden’s first news conference by the end of this month, Psaki said.