Analysis: Why Kemp’s open-ended special session could rev up state’s feud with Atlanta

So much so that she ensured there was language in the national Democratic Party platform, which would ostensibly guide Joe Biden if he wins the presidency, that outright opposes any “partisan power grabs” of public infrastructure projects like Atlanta’s crown jewel.

Kemp has never publicly endorsed the airport takeover bid. In fact, records show he privately opposed a push by Senate Republicans last year to hand the state control of the project.

But he also didn’t stop it from nearly passing the Legislature, which he could have thwarted with a few choice words or a veto threat.

Now, in the middle of an unraveling relationship with Bottoms, some of the half-dozen senior GOP officials interviewed late Wednesday predict that Kemp could be more inclined to endorse the idea.

Others see the specter of the legislation as a bargaining chip for the governor in settlement negotiations with Bottoms over the lawsuit he brought.

A full-scale state takeover attempt would take years of litigation and bureaucratic wrangling. Factor in the potential of a President Biden, who would surely direct federal authorities to side with the city, and any push for state control of the airport would be nixed.

But scaled-back plans for an oversight board – there’s that word again – could presumably be more swiftly implemented. And, several lawmakers wryly noted, it wouldn’t be the first time a special session for Hurricane Michael relief was also used for other purposes.

As the AJC’s James Salzer reports, then-Gov. Nathan Deal called the General Assembly back to Atlanta in 2018 to provide state support for the storm’s victims. But lawmakers also tacked on a tax break on aviation fuel that benefited Delta Air Lines and other carriers, along with Deal, had long sought.